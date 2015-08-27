Page Flip Software by AnyFlip Is Now a Good Helper for Mobile Marketing

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2015 --AnyFlip, an established and well-respected stunning digital publication software developer for many years, today announced they have a newly developed page flip software for the best mobile marketing experience. People can find up to date news about the new page flip software and other exclusive offers on their website.



According to the CEO of AnyFlip, Jason Chen, this new page flip software is what every business has been looking for in this mobile-dominated era.



"Our latest page flip software is the excellent tool for people to create content for mobile marketing. Page flip eBook is compatible with almost all platforms and devices such as Smartphone and tablet. Many customers are obsessed with their tablets and Smartphones. They spend more and more time-consuming brand content on mobile devices. Businesses will forgo on a tremendous opportunity for growth if they do not consider this for their mobile marketing" Stated CEO, Jason Chen.



Regarding the new super flip content mobile software, Mr. Jason Chen said, "We are very excited about our new mobile content creator software, it will sure take our buyer's businesses to a whole new level as they enjoy this new mobile marketing experience."



About AnyFlip

AnyFlip is well known as one of the leading technology providers of digital publishing software solutions. Their flipping book software allows one to convert any printed material into a unique digital publication with an elegant page flip effect. They have developed an innovative desktop publishing software that enables the delivery of content on the web, through tablets, mobile devices, and social media channels. Haven sold their products all over the world, directly and through a net of resellers, they right now have over 30,000 customers in more than 130 countries using their software. The company's mission statement is, "Easily create the most stunning digital publications and share them with the world online."



To learn more about anyflip, you should visit them online at http://anyflip.com/