Page Flip Software by FlipHTML5 to Simplify Designers Work

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2016 --FlipHTML5 has achieved another landmark in the world of digital publishing by introducing its free page flip software that allows designers and digital publishers to create Flipbook based on the HTML5 and jQuery technology.



Page flipping eBook is a concept that should be embraced by all; unfortunately, many businesses have not taken to the concept due to several reasons. One of such factors is the technicalities and time required, especially when it comes to customizing the layout of the job whether it is a catalogue, brochure or magazine. With FlipHTML5's software, however, the case is totally different thanks to amazing features and functionalities of the software application.



While there might be a number of page flip software applications, the FlipHTML5 software is one of the free ones that produce results that can be viewd on virtually all devices – personal computers and mobile devices.



FlipHTML5 takes all the worries away as designers can simply import their PDF into the software, choose the desired template or templates as the case may be, do some layout modifications, and publish the work. With FlipHTML5, stunning and captivating multimedia content can be produced in minutes.



The page flip software comes with a user-friendly interface that allows for easy creation of HTML5 flipbook. It also allows for the addition of multimedia content on page with flip book editor for making an amazing flipbook. Unlike many other page flip software applications, it requires no special skills and the result can be shared on different social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.



FlipHTML5 is a revolutionary way to go in the world of digital publishing, creating an amazing platform to make stunning flipbook or album with amazing 3D page turning effect and better online presence.



FlipHTML5 comes in different types with the paid versions having more features to enjoy, compared to the free page flip software.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 has grown to become one of the leading names in digital publishing services, providing software applications and other solutions that help digital publishers get the best from their works. The company headquartered in Hong Kong has been able to reach different industries across the globe, thanks to its quality and affordable digital publishing solutions. Learn more.