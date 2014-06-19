Page Turn Software for Mac Unveiled by FlipBuilder for Making Creative Brochure

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2014 --For Mac users, a new version of the page turn software for Mac, Flip PDF Professional for Mac, has now been released by Wonder Idea Technology Limited. The new software is said to have amazing features that can allow a Mac user to easily create interactive digital brochures on the Mac platform.



Speaking about their new page turning brochure maker, the company spokesperson reveals, “It has amazing drag and drop feature for converting PDF pages into interactive page turning publications such as brochures, catalogs and magazines. The software comes with many powerful tools for generating interactive content that one can access to on a host of devices, including iPad, iPhone, tablets and desktops.”



It is being considered that the new software will provide the much-needed convenience and capabilities to Mac users when it comes to create a page turn e-brochure. In the present era of digital content, the software will allow Mac users to generate impressive digital content that can be easily distributed over the web and social media networks. The software comes with pre-designed templates which allow users to build unique and interactive content. One can add videos, images, flash files etc. for creating a lively and animative flip book.



Today, most marketers and advertising professionals believe that an impressive content presentation is important for convincing customers and conveying them the intended business message. Gone are the days when simple PDF texts were sent to the targeted customers. Today, there are tools that can be used for creating digital content with the page turn effect. And the new Flipbook Maker released by Wonder Idea has a number of amazing features. One can easily use the software without having any technical knowledge.



The software is available for Mac OS 10.5 or above versions. They are offering it at an affordable price with a 30-day money back guarantee. People can learn more about this new version of the software and its newly added features on the website http://www.flipbuilder.com/.



About Wonder Idea Technology Limited

Wonder Idea Technology Limited is the company engaged in developing digital publishing tools for various platforms, including Windows and Mac. The company was founded in Hong Kong in 2008. They create a range of software for creating digital content. All tools and software are user-friendly and are available at affordable prices.