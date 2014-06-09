Page Turn Software from FlipBuilder Now Works as an Ideal Digital Magazine Publishing Solution

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2014 --Digital publishing has long been stuck in the stereotypical box of PDFs, Word documents, PowerPoints and other inconvenient and somewhat lack-luster presentation formats. Flip PDF Professional is a revolutionary digital magazine publishing solution of easily converting PDF file formats to an interactive and beautiful digital flipbook.



The professional page turn software expertly converts PDF files to Adobe© Flash® based digital flipbooks that allows reader to easily navigate the content. The software developed by Wonder Idea Technology Limited, which is based in Hong Kong allows for the seamless conversion and development of digital magazines, catalog, eBook, commemorative material or even study guides. With pre-designed templates and the ability to amalgamate different PDFs it is easy to create a fully interactive flipbook with Flip PDF Professional.



The digital flipbooks that are created using the page turn software can easily be downloaded, saved to portable storage devices or burnt to CDs or DVD. The software also provides a convenient means of uploading the flipbook to a website for online viewing and a digital bookcase to showcase a catalog of flipbooks from the same editor.



Flip PDF Professional has a lot more to offer than its simple, easy to use conversion interface. In the age of global communication, handheld devices and mobile internet, the flipbooks that are built on Flip PDF Professional platform can easy cross barriers of communication, whether it is language or the increasingly more, common mobile compatibility differences.



Flip PDF Professional supports twelve different languages and the software provides flipbooks that can be accessed and easily viewed from the entire line of mobile devices on the market. From iPads, iPhones, Android devices and back to a desktop or laptop computer, Flip PDF Professional allows users to define quality and size of their publication on different devices and the makes digital publication a universal staple on the net.



Wonder Idea Technology Limited has supplied Flip PDF Professional with a fully functional Flip Page Editor which allows users to add rich media. The ability to easily insert video, flash animation, image, audio, text, hyperlinks, Javascript function and many more media formats into flipbooks to make them interactive and to engage readers beyond the scope of the written word.



Flip PDF Professional is easily accessible, and the developers have provided a Beta version for download on its website. The software is compatible with Windows OS 8, 7, Vista and XP, and Mac OS 10.5 or higher.



The future of digital publications is here and it is Flip PDF Professional. Visit http://www.flipbuilder.com for More information.