Page Turning Software Flip PDF from FlipBuilder Made Design Easy

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2016 --Creating stunning and unique page flip files has not been the easiest task for digital publishers and businesses in need of such works. While some complain about the cost involved in hiring a digital publishing expert to help in the creation of flip files, others are bothered about the time it requires to complete such jobs. It is high time to utilize the page turning software Flip PDF to create the stunning flipbooks. FlipBuilder develops this tool to save the time and cost of digital publishers.



The free page flip maker gives an amazing animated-like page flip effect to otherwise static PDF files. It can be used in creating several kinds of files including presentations, catalog, annual reports, and brochures. It creates a unique and stunning platform to showcase their brands, having amazing effects, compared to the traditional PDF documents.



The converter feature of the software helps publishers to generate publications that have realistic page turning effects from PDF files, with little or no technical skills.



The software increases the reach of its users as more people can be reached due to the compatibility of the work with all kinds of devices running on the Windows and iOS operating systems. This subsequently means more business and sales for users.



Other amazing features of the software include the ability to insert YouTube videos, image gallery, and even flash media into the work. The powerful and convenient social share feature also ensures that users can increase their reach and social media engagement with customers.



Customizable setting, cloud publishing, easy distribution anywhere, SEO-friendliness, and Google Analytics feature are some of the other attributes of this flipbook software.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder has been able to provide digital publishing solutions to publishers across the globe over the years, and has gradually become one of the leading digital publishing solutions providers in the world today.