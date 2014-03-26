Page Turning Software from Flipbuilder.com Was Updated Recently

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2014 --Flipbuilder.com has yet again surprised us with a new and very exciting update on its famous page turning software, the Flip PDF Professional. Users of this tool are now able to experience the ability to add recorded audio when making flipping PDF or flip books. In addition to that feature, there is now a virtual animated Assistant appearing at the corner of the page who actually recites the text, thus adding more creativity and entertainment for the audience, whether it be an adult or child.



Some may think that this added feature in the page turning software is just another challenge for those who are only beginning to use Flipbuilder and learning how to create flipbooks, yet the assistant is surprisingly easy to manage. The user needs only to install the Text-to-Speech feature on Flip PDF Professional. Then comes the usual by opening the latest project being worked on or creating a new project by importing the file that is to be made into the flipping PDF. By clicking “Assistant” next to the “Design Setting” tab (or the tab can also be opened by clicking VIEW at the menu bar if it’s not found next to Design Setting), the user is able to see the options for the virtual Assistant and also the Record Settings. Choosing one of the assistants will pop open a window asking the user to record the audio to be converted into text. Selection of the pages as to where the audio will be placed can be found at the side, and a large space is allotted for the text or message that the user wants the assistant to recite while on a specific page. Lastly, to select the installed engine for the conversion of the text, click the “Generate” button, and simply “Apply”.



The Assistant of Ebook with Text and Audio feature was added by Flipbuilder as a way to incorporate a more fun way of making and improving flip books, lively animations of the flipping PDF, and creative publication. This flip page software can be used to make presentations more interesting, for more precise language educational organization, and especially when making children’s story books. Software Engineer Sam Huang of Flipbuilder has expressed his gratitude for the warm acceptance of the users who claim that they truly like and appreciate this very useful feature on the latest version of the flipping PDF maker, the Flip PDF Professional.



For more interesting features of the software, go to http://www.flipbuilder.com/flip-pdf-pro/.