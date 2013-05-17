PageFlipPDF.com Ensures Security of Purchase of eFlip Standard Online

GuangZhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2013 --PageFlipPDF.com (eFlip Software Co., Ltd), a developer of digital publishing software for e-books, has announced it is cooperating with e-commerce partner REGNOW. The company sells e-book making software online. eFlip Standard is its hottest product selling online. REGNOW provides an efficient online ordering process that is protected via a secure connection. Data are sent to the recipient are encrypted so nobody else can read sensitive information such as credit card numbers, addresses, and more. All of these are sent to the recipient securely through the Internet.



When purchasing via the flipbook sellers website, customers can purchase it via REGNOW using their credit card, bank or wire transfer, fax-credit card, and more. The setup enables customers to use these forms of payment without having to worry about anyone else seeing their personal information. In addition, PageFlipPDF.com reminds users to fill in the correct personal information. It is important for the company to receive the right email address, name, and phone number, as the registration key for the software is sent via email.



With the information contained in an email, customers can refer back to it to review billing information when necessary. They can also find the correct authentication information, so they can activate the software and receive support if this information is asked for.



Purchasing the flip book maker on pageflippdf.com is secure. When customers order the download version, a confirmation is sent immediately after the order is placed. Order data are contained in a confirmation email; an order request is then sent to the database. It takes some time for REGNOW to process the order. A final confirmation is emailed to the buyer, containing the downloadable file and registration code.



For a CD version of the software, processed orders are followed by a registration email sent to the buyer within 24 hours. New versions can be downloaded from a URL supplied in the registration email, before the CD arrives in the mail. The company ships via Air Mail for overseas orders and via U.S. Postal Service First Class mail in the United States. Following secure ordering, deliveries take up to three weeks for orders in the U.S. and four weeks overseas.



The company’s eFlip Standard enables users to convert an unlimited number of PDF, Microsoft Office, and other files into page-flipping e-books. Template, background, toolbar can be customized via the user-friendly interface. The software is suitable for home users and businesses in any industry. For more details on ordering the eFlip Standard, please see the answers at http://www.pageflippdf.com/orderfaq.html.



About eFlip Software Co., Ltd

PageFlipPDF.com is an expert creator of digital publishing software for all types of businesses. Flippingbook creating software allows users to convert common files and add multimedia without professional expertise. Established in 2009, the company now ships to customers worldwide from its China headquarters and offers unmatched customer support.