PageFlipPDF.com Releases eFlip Standard

Digital publishing has gained popularity in the literary genres and scientific journal community. In traditional publishing, when articles are submitted for publication, it may take several months and even years for the articles to be included in a journal. Since the usual publishing cycle takes a longer period of time than digital publishing, people have looked for alternative means to bring their publication to the public faster. This is where PageFlipPDF.com’s eFlip Standard can help everyone. Individuals can publish their publications online and share it with other people through social website, email and even give it out on CD-ROM without paying any royalties.



eFlip Standard provides book publishers or self publishers an affordable and easy way to meet their publishing needs. Since users can download and install the software on a PC, interested individuals can make as many publications as they want and manage everything including the entire hosting and production of their publications. The software allows users to import OpenOffice, MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint documents, Adobe Acrobat PDFs, bitmaps, diagrams and a lot more. These can be formatted into a page-flipping publication that is platform independent. Its free online service also allows users to share their publications immediately, right from the software’s menu. The software makes it easy for everyone to make 3D lifelike flash flipping books without requiring them to have excellent programming skills. With two simple steps of importing images/FLV/PDF, customizing themes and publishing, users can make HTML5 or Flash-based flip books with its user friendly interface.



Users can also batch convert OpenOffice, Microsoft Office (.pptx/.xlsx/.docx) and PDF to flipbook with flash turning effects. The software offers different built-in templates to help users create eye-catching flipping books quickly. It also allows users to design their own themes with its built-in setting features like background color, music, control button, scene and navigation bar for better displaying.



