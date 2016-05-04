PaidToStep Is an All New Company That Pays Users to Keep Moving and Exercising

Springstein, MB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2016 --PaidToStep, the revolutionary new company that pays users to stay active, is currently live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



PaidToStep is a company that provides an incentive to people who find it hard to incorporate exercise into their daily routine. It is understandable that in this hectic life full of activities, it comes as a tough job to put aside an hour or ten for exercise when users can very easily earn money during that time and then watch television rest while not thinking of making money.



To solve this common problem, the PaidToStep team came up with the idea of encouraging healthy lifestyle by keeping users on their toes. This website linked with an app simply needs to be installed on user's cell phone and will then keep track of how much they walk, and based on the amount of steps will transfer the money to your PayPal account.



However, walking aimlessly can make them lazy, so the PaidToStep team has introduced the idea of walking goals and destinations. Further, it will also enable users to compete with people who have the same goals- to be healthy and to be wealthy. While taking part in various competitions, users can earn prizes and offers from websites like Walmart and Amazon.



As the old adage goes, 'early to bed and early to rise, makes a person healthy, wealthy, and wise'. People in today's hectic lifestyles, may have often wondered when this comes true, working busy days in cubicles and then coming home with little time to rest. The PaidToStep team had that exact same thought.



The result is a platform that introduces users to health and wealth at the same time by making them not lose faith by encouraging them to continue waking up early and stepping outside while exercising to their heart's content by walking as long as they like all the while increasing their Paypal account balances as high as they can.



PaidToStep is currently live and available to support on Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/paidtostep#/



About PaidToStep

PaidToStep is an innovative company that has developed a platform that encourages users to stay active while earning real money paid out as a result of their physical activity. The company has successfully blended technology and the physical world with a product that for the first time truly incentives users with real monetary earnings.



For more information on PaidToStep please visit http://www.paidtostep.com