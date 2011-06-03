Chandler, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2011 --Dr. David W. Herbert and Dr. Anthony Pellegrino of Advanced Pain Modalities announced the official launch of their website today: http://www.apmdoctors.com.



The website provides comprehensive information on the various methods available to treat chronic pain, including Anesthetic, Epidural and Sympathetic Block Injections as well as Pharmacologic Management. A blog will also be launched shortly, where the doctors will share their knowledge on a wide variety of pain management topics.



When asked why they wanted to launch a new site, Dr. Pellegrino stated “Our old site was built over ten years ago, so it was time for a fresh, current look and feel. We are very pleased with the results.”



About Advanced Pain Modalities

Advanced Pain Modalities provides a small, personalized environment for patients in chronic pain to come to and be treated in a one on one situation. Pain relief is our passion.