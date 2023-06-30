Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2023 --Phoenix Tape & Supply, with more than 35 years' experience in helping businesses reinforce their brands with high-quality materials, knows the power that printed packaging tape can offer to shippers all over the country. But new opportunities are available to those companies that also use printed boxes for brand recognition when they pair their printed packaging tape from Phoenix Tape & Supply.



A company might be thinking that having branded boxes would be enough for them and the hundreds or thousands of packages they ship throughout the year. Why would they want to pair those with custom-printed packaging tape, aren't they just duplicating efforts? Not really, as it shows that the company has actually put a lot of thought into how their packaging looks when it gets to a customer.



Having brand recognition is very important for a business, and the more that a business can reinforce this and remove other competitors from a customer's mind, the better it is for that business. Customers will only think of that business when they want the products that they have. If a business can become the default answer when someone asks them where to get something, that is the ultimate goal. Having branded boxes with branded printed packaging tape helps a business get to that level.



Additionally, because the printed packaging tape can be obtained without a huge number of rolls, they are able to customize their printed packaging tape with special messages while still having a branded shipping experience. The tape being used could have a reminder message with the brand while the boxes have the normal brand of the business. The combinations are nearly endless!



As can be seen, when a business combines their branded boxes with the custom printed packaging tape that they can get from Phoenix Tape & Supply, they have a powerful message that can change as important things come up for a business. A new offering, company anniversary, special discount, or other messages are available with the printed packaging tape from the Phoenix Tape & Supply team. Contact them today to learn more and order the custom-printed packaging tape to pair with the branded boxes.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom printed tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.