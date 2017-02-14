Pairing Craftsmanship and Innovation: Sennheiser and Anson Calder Team Up to Create the Ultimate Accompaniment for the Discerning Business Traveler

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2017 --Travelers seeking the ultimate listening experience now have an equally elegant, handcrafted luggage solution to stow their favorite travel headphones during their journeys. Audio specialist Sennheiser announces a collaboration with Anson Calder, an innovative purveyor of leather goods for leisure and business travel featuring the finest craftsmanship, design and engineering.



The first product of the collaboration has already come to fruition: an elegant, customized leather case designed to ensconce the PXC 550 Wireless — Sennheiser's flagship wireless travel headphone. The two companies plan on developing a further assortment of curated premium solutions.



A curated travel experience



"One of the key elements in our retail strategy is to collaborate with like-minded brands who offer complementary products," explains Keith Kranepool, Vice President of Sales, Retail Channel, Sennheiser. "Our partnership with Anson Calder extends our reach among a consumer audience that appreciates premium design and craftsmanship — qualities that our own brand values and which are also present throughout Anson Calder's entire product line."



The new headphone case, which is available now and priced at $250 USD, is available in a cognac finish and constructed of the finest French calfskin. In addition to being ideally suited for the PXC 550 Wireless, the case is sized to accommodate other Sennheiser headphone models such as the PXC 480 and the HD 1 as well. The case, which is handcrafted in the U.S. and can be personalized with a monogram for an additional fee, features one-handed access for easy opening and includes a convenient dust bag for cords.



"The vast majority of business travelers consider headphones as a must-have but rarely seem to find a convenient way to carry or store them, let alone stylishly," commented Curtis Calder, Founder and CEO of Anson Calder. "Our company is thrilled to be collaborating with Sennheiser to offer what we believe is the most elegant and finely constructed headphone carrying case on the market. For those who insist on Sennheiser's no-compromise sound quality, our case offers the perfectly curated accompaniment for the sophisticated, efficient and sound-discriminating traveler."



Access without excess



Anson Calder's bags, which feature both engineered functionality and luxurious style, were developed to customize the travel experience and provide 'access without excess'. The company's patent-pending system ensures the efficient use of space by attaching dedicated cases to the internal walls of the bag based on each traveler's personal preferences, keeping contents securely in place while optimizing accessibility.



The Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless meantime, features best-in-class ergonomics and is constructed of lightweight, high-quality materials that make them extremely comfortable on even the longest of journeys. A smart travel companion, the PXC 550 Wireless delivers Sennheiser's renowned high-quality sound and up to 30 hours of battery performance in a sleek wireless headphone. The travel headphones also feature four presets for adjusting sound and one customizable Director mode that can be tailored with ease using Sennheiser's companion app, CapTune™, allowing for a fully personalized listening experience.



The new headphone case is available for purchase at Ansoncalder.com, Sennheiser's NYC SoHo location, as well as at the Anson Calder state of the art "pop-out" store and Sennheiser Soundscape within the Westfield World Trade Center. Meantime, Sennheiser and Anson Calder plan on continuing their collaboration by introducing other new cases and carrying solutions in the future.



About Sennheiser

Audio specialist Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. Based in Wedemark near Hanover, Germany, Sennheiser operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA and is active in more than 50 countries. With 19 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company supplies innovative products and cutting-edge audio solutions that are optimally tailored to its customers' needs. Sennheiser is a family owned company that was founded in 1945 and which today has 2,750 employees around the world that share a passion for audio technology. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. In 2015, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling 682 million.



www.sennheiser.com



About Anson Calder

Anson Calder is a New York City-based accessories company, handcrafting luxury leather goods in the USA since 2014. Founded with a passion for creative engineering and uncompromised quality, Anson Calder develops premium customizable carrying items for travel, work and everyday life. With its patent-pending systems, Anson Calder has been revolutionizing the luggage industry since the launch of its ultra-thin all-access 1/8" Wallet. Anson Calder products are available in a handful of locations in the United States and worldwide at ansoncalder.com. Anson Calder partners with the FSH Society and supports its vision to deliver treatments and a cure for FSH muscular dystrophy by donating a portion of all sales to the organization.