Pairing Passions with Whiches on Wheels

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2016 --The stereotypical food truck serves anything from fried waffles with built-in syrup to stomach-ache inducing sushi. Yet the food truck industry is still valued at well over a billion dollars, (1) indicating an immense demand among customers despite the concerns surrounding the typical food truck. The Whiches On Wheels food truck is here to break both of these preconceptions. By placing emphasis high-quality, fresh meals, the budding food truck is able to keep customers both happy and healthy. To achieve these goals Whiches On Wheels has made their staple fresh pitas sandwiches. Complimenting these meals are savory sides including fresh cut fruit, sweet potato fries, veggie fries, and organic milk.



However there is one stereotype of the typical food truck that Whiches On Wheels elected to keep: speedy service. With study packaging and near-instant, made-to-order meals, Whiches On Wheels is ready to accommodate to the busy worlds many modern workers lead. Unfortunately, there is one resource holding Whiches On Wheels back: funding. With an average food truck startup cost of over 90,000 dollars (1), it can be hard to break into the business. To remedy this issue Whiches On Wheels founder, Melissa Towns, has launched a 60,000 dollar crowd-funding campaign, allowing her the remaining funds needed to bring adept service to Rolesville, North Carolina.



The crowdfunding campaign will last until October 28th, 2016, and offers an array of backer re-wards. These rewards range from a Whiches On Wheels water bottle, to a Whiches On Wheels polo shirt, to the addition of an item to the menu named in dedication of the generous patron. But support does not have to be monetary. For those who cannot afford to give a fiscal donation, simply sharing news of the campaign's launch is just as useful. With the support of readers Whiches On Wheels is on the road to becoming the only food truck of its kind in Rolesville.



About Whiches On Wheels

Whiches On Wheels was conceived by Melissa Towns, a mother, former employee of the Department of Defense, and holder of a Master's Degree in Business Administration. She is the mother of a phenomenal, eighteen year-old daughter with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). In raising her daughter she quickly learned the scientifically confirmed fact (2) that those facing ASD are particular eaters. She aims to make all food supplied by Whiches On Wheels to the same standard that her daughter requires, valuing appearance as well as flavour and as soon Whiches on Wheels is on the road, aims to employ young adults with autism.



For more information or to support Whiches On Wheels visit the Kickstarter campaign page.