Pakin Entertainment to Celebrate Indie Music Artist Jameh's Album Release at December Bash

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2015 --Indie music artist Jameh will be center stage at a December launch party for her newly released album "I Can Only Be Me". Known for their dynamic South Florida music events, Pakin Entertainment will host the limited seating RSVP only party. Beginning at 9 p.m. the indie music event will include free food, drinks, and a live performance by the artist herself.



A cross between Neo-Soul and Urban Praise, Jameh combines her own mix of traditional church music with mainstream influences to create a new genre of music.



For VIP Press tickets to the event visit http://pakinentertainment.eventbee.com/ticket?tc=Press



For more information about the event visit http://www.pakinentertainment.com



For more information about Jameh visit http://www.jameh.me