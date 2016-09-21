Paladin Hi-Tech Lubricants Meets Expectation at Automechanika Frankfurt

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2016 --The German automobile aftermarket trade fair was attended by 150,000+ visitors from over 170 countries and displayed a record number of 4280 unique booth exhibits including Paladin Hi-Tech Lubricants from Clinton, MO.



"Automechanika Frankfurt is the world's leading trade fair for the automotive service industry and is unique with regard to product-range breadth and depth. The fair is the shop window for innovations in the automotive aftermarket across the entire value chain," said Karl Dedolph, Director of International Sales for Paladin Hi-Tech Lubricants.



"It is an international meeting place for all market participants from the industry", Dedolph added. "Dealership, distribution, maintenance and repair segments, to name a few, provide a major platform for business and technological product knowledge transfer."



About Paladin Hi-Tech Lubricants

Paladin Hi-Tech Lubricants, a subsidiary of Champion Brands, is an industry leader in the development of full synthetic motor oils, produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, commercial and specialty markets. For more information contact Paladin at 660-899-6231. Paladin Hi-Tech Lubricants, 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.paladinoils.com