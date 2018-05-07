Paladin Protective Systems Launches BDA Product to Assure Emergency Radio Communication Is Received

Valley View, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2018 --Indeed, first responders are trained to be on point in an emergency situation. But what if the structure that they're responding to isn't up to speed like they are? Having created a solution for buildings that don't meet the approved level of radio coverage required by the International Fire Code (IFC) and NFPA, Paladin Protective Systems announces their latest product launch. The new Bi-Directional Signal Booster and Distributed Antenna System (BDA) is designed to enhance in-building radio frequency signal coverage. The BDA system from Notifier by Honeywell can be installed and integrated for buildings of all sizes.



A representative of Paladin Protective Systems said of the new product, "Unfortunately, in many buildings, radio signals are adversely affected by Low-E glass, concrete, metal, RF interference, and below ground structures. The result is poor in-building radio signal coverage known as dead spots that can be just that, deadly in an emergency."



Paladin licensed designers and FCC certified technicians will do building test surveys and custom quotes for Notifier BDA systems. The systems are regulated by local fire and emergency agencies.



For more information visit http://www.Paladinps.com.



About Paladin Protective Systems

Paladin Protective Systems is a certified systems integrator based in Valley View, Ohio that helps improve safety, security, and professional audio video systems. Their clients are in the healthcare, educational, governmental, industrial, utilities, and retail industries as well as sporting venues, and churches.



