Palate Club Rolls out First-of-Its-Kind Wine Club to Discerning Wine Lovers

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2019 --Wine clubs have exploded in popularity in recent years with some of the highest-profile media giants entering the fray. Top-shelf publications like The Robb Report and The Wall Street Journal frequently make wine offerings to its illustrious readership alongside more conventional wine clubs such as Gary Vaynerchuk's wine club where excellent wines are selected for the customer and shipped.



But what if the customer doesn't like that wine? That's what sets Palate Club apart from the pack.



The Palate Club sets out to determine the tastes of every member and then sends the wines certain to please. The company keeps the process fun through a Starter Kit of 4 wines, tasted blind and rated by the customer to create their taste profile. Members then receive a unique shipment of wines carefully curated to their palate, using science to match the wines to their taste. Every wine sent by Palate Club is analyzed by professional sommeliers and data scientists to establish the most responsive wine-matching model to date. In response to ongoing feedback from the customer for each shipment, a unique profile is established and fine-tuned to deliver the very best wines that the customer will certainly enjoy.



One of the few players that has an app for members in their wine club, members get the added benefit of integrated recommendations, tasting notes, and access to their taste profile where they can see their stats and compare with friends (blind tasting party, anyone?!). Customers not only get the customization of their wines but also the ability to control the entire shipment, from price to frequency.



Palate Club experts source wine from all over the world with an emphasis on sustainable & artisan producers. While based in San Francisco, the club features a diverse selection of premium wines, customized for every palate. The Palate Club staff is comprised of Master Sommelier candidates in San Francisco, decorated wine experts from France, a talented team of data scientists, and a seasoned French entrepreneur leading the squad.



Palate Club also distinguishes itself through its premium wine selection. Competitors source bulk wine and put their own label on it. In stark contrast, Palate Club hand-selects artisan wines, typically straight from the winemaker. The customer doesn't lose any of the intent from the winemaker and Palate Club has nothing to hide, as the customers receive authentic brands from actual wineries. This is exciting for any wine lover who is interested in discovering new wines without the risk of buying something they won't like!



With President Trump threatening a tax on French wine, there has never been a better time for wine lovers to explore rewarding alternatives.



Currently available in a handful of states including California and Nevada, steady national expansion is currently underway.



