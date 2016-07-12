Palketto's Kickstarter Campaign a Step Above the Rest

Milan, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2016 --That scientific journal on the top shelf at the library? That roll of deodorant at the supermarket? No matter how tall stilettos can go, or how far someone can stretch up while standing on their toes, everyone struggles with heights at some point. Whether trying to help a neighbor pick some low-lying fruit from her lemon tree, or in need of a packet of pasta from that tall cupboard in the kitchen, there are countless times where a handy step stool is desperately needed.



Enter, stage left: Palketto.



For anyone who's ever needed an extra height boost in any circumstances, the revolutionary Palketto is the answer to all your vertical problems.



"The idea of Palketto [came] to us from observing everyday needs," states Ruggero Losa, the creative mind behind Palketto. A brand-new invention combining practicality with irresistible Italian design, Palketto is a valuable solution that is "not only useful, but also beautiful," Rosa pointed out.



Palketto combines the best of innovative design with appealing lines and practicality. Weighing only two pounds (about 900 grams) it can be easily slipped into a bag or backpack. However, with this creative product - looks can be deceiving. This is certainly the case with Palketto. Though it may look tiny, Palketto is expertly designed and crafted with super sturdy materials - so it can support up to 260 pounds (more than 115 kilograms)!



"We imagined Palketto as simple to use, but flexible," said head designer, Marco Maggioni, as he described the Palketto. "The two legs are designed to lock easily into position to create a stable step stool over 6 inches in height, [which] then fold[s] flat to fit into any bag."



Its ability to fold up to the size of a hardcover book is what makes Palketto one-of-a-kind. It can be transported easily if it is needed on-the-go, or kept folded and out of sight in the kitchen or bedroom - making it perfect for small living spaces where maximizing space is crucial.



Losa and Maggioni are looking for supporters. Via the Kickstarter platform, they're hoping to raise enough funds to get the production process started - and for every customer who pre-orders via the website, they'll be able to secure a Palketto in a limited-edition bright green color.



For more information, and to sign up to get a Palketto, visit their website.