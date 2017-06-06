PalliativeDirectory.com Launches to Make Life Simpler for Patients in Need of Palliative Care

Brussels, Belgium -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2017 --Engineering simplicity in the search for excellent palliative care, this new site launches to take the burden out of the search process. Poised to bring patients and their family help, PalliativeDirectory.com brings comprehensive practitioner care listings to a worldwide marketplace. Giving global access to patients, their families and social workers, the directory's benefits are multifold. Patients can make an informed choice, and palliative care professionals can market their business without ads on a platform designed to highlight their strengths. That's a win/win in the most challenging of situations.



Designed to bring high-powered functionality to what was formerly an exhausting process, PalliativeDirectory.com is easily navigated. With a system of coloured bird icons, users can find professionals in five categories; Association, Day Care, Home Care Team, Hospital Mobile Team and Inpatient unit.



So how does it work?



The site is integrated with a geo-location application which helps to quickly locate a list of services in the user's region. The search tool makes it easy to browse through listings, searching via location or practitioner name to find the right professional service that one is looking for. Several colour-coded icons will appear for the specific type of care needed and available in the user's locality. Once a choice is made, the name, address, hours of operation, and contact information appears. For more detail, the user can click on the medical facility or practitioner's name to find more information about them and their practice. Information includes a comprehensive map giving detailed directions on how to find them, a profile, and reviews. It even lists nearby practitioners, nurses, teams, and volunteers specializing in palliative care with related listings.



Created by Dr. Vincent Vandenhaute, owner and CEO of Cabinet Médical –Le Roseau in Brussels, the site touches all bases. Of the multilingual palliative care directory and its launch, Dr. Vandenhaute explained "My vision for this project is broad. For instance, I want anyone in the palliative care services who can't afford to pay for the development of a website or for advertising to promote their services with us online. This will be especially helpful in low-income countries."



About PalliativeDirectory.com

PalliativeDirectory.com is owned and operated by Cabinet Médical - Le Roseau.



