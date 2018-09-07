Palm Oil Market Set to Exceed USD 147.59 Billion by 2026: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2018 --The Global Palm Oil Market is anticipated to reach USD 147.59 billion by 2026 according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research. Palm oil is a versatile and important raw material for food, personal care, and other commodity products. The volatility in crude prices, comparatively high hydrocarbon fuel prices along with strong efforts globally to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, demand for biofuels from the transport sector have significantly increased. This is mainly owing to palm oil's competitiveness in productivity and prices. Rising demand for organic food products, cosmetics, detergents and other naturally ingredient rich or derived commodities, popularity of palm and palm kernel oil have increased exponentially over the past decade.



Request to Sample of This Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/palm-oil-market/request-for-free-sample



The significant increase in output of the product was mostly influenced by the continued global expansion of planted areas of oil palm. The fact became more apparent when oil palm was featured and considered as a crucial socio-economic harvest in most of its producing countries. The rising market of the product in the worldwide oils & fats industry has been accomplished by leveraging its techno economic advantages compared with the other vegetable oils along with some of the other developments in respect to environment, health, and security of supply globally. These positive factors and developments associated with the product will continue influencing its dominant role globally in the fats & oils demand and supply equation.



Palm oil offers the maximum output value in comparison to other major oilseed crops, such as soya bean, rapeseed, and sunflower. Indeed, the overall annual value per hectare for the product at USD 1135 is highly remunerative than the rapeseed at USD 696, soya bean at USD 543 and sunflower at USD 334. Therefore, in an market space in most nations, where the agricultural or farming land has been shrinking with increasing urbanization owing to industrialization, which is also coupled with the most important fact that inside the agricultural industry oilseeds compete with different grains for larger arable land available, cultivation of oil palm seems to be the most obvious and potential option to satisfy the needs growing oils & fats globally.



Complete Report with TOC Available @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/palm-oil-market/report-description/



Asia Pacific is the leading regional palm oil market in terms of consumption and production of palm oil. Indonesia and Malaysia are the leading global producers of palm oil. Indonesian palm oil market cultivation expanded significantly owing to the encouragement of Indonesian Government's foreign investment plans. The trade along with economic liberalization as well as deregulation of policy and de-bureaucratization created an attracting investment climate.



In Malaysia, palm oil market is well developed and a diversified market. Aside the smallholders and plantations sectors, the processing sector is well-established, that encompasses the refining, milling, crushing and also the oleochemical subsectors. The regional demand for palm oil is meet with a small part production from these two countries and the rest is exported to the USA and Europe.



Make an Inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/palm-oil-market/inquire-before-buying



Some of the leading industry participants include Wilmar International, Univanich Palm Oil Public Company Limited, United Palm Oil Industry Public Company Limited,, Sime Darby Plantations, Siat Group of Companies, PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk, PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, Musim Mas Group, MM VitaOils Sdn Bhd,, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Kempas Edible Oil Sendirian Berhad, IOI Group, Intercontinental Specialty Fats, Golden Agri Resources Ltd, Genting Plantations, Fuji Vegetable Oils Inc, Dekel Oil, Carotino Group, California Oil Corp, Boustead Group, Alami Group, and ADM.



About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. We provide unmatched quality of offerings to our clients present globally. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities.



We mainly focus on aiding our customers with substantial competitive intelligence, helping them to secure a competitive advantage in the market and accomplish sustainable growth in different market domains. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers. Through dedicated qualitative and quantitative primary and secondary market research and consulting assignments, we adeptly formulate competitive strategies to address business challenges for our clients through analyzing market trends and emerging technologies.



Contact us-



Mr. Neel

Polaris Market Research

30 Wall Street

8th Floor

New York City, NY 10005

United States

Email- sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Follow us- LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook