Winner of the Best Furniture Store Award from Four Competitions

PALM SPRINGS, CA (March 13, 2019) – In the upcoming issue of the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce Guide, Revivals Stores is honored for its recent achievement of winning four (4) different local competitions including three for "Best Furniture Store". Competitions included The Desert Sun's "Best of the Valley" contest, the "Ultimate Pride" match, CV Independent's Best of Coachella Valley race, and Palm Springs Life's friendly "Best of the Best" battle.



The Chamber of Commerce article, written by distinguished local writer Daniel Vaillancourt, points to Revival's success in attracting a wide range of donors which results in an enviable collection of home goods, new and used furniture, vintage clothing for men and women and home accessories. As mentioned in the article, 100% of Revival's $1 Million + in annual donations goes to support the Desert Aids Project.



With Revivals' success as a renowned Palm Springs furniture store, Mr. Vaillancourt informs his readers about the success of Revivals' now five-year-old new home décor and furniture expansion, which has been a boon to the store and the charity. In fact, Revivals is the ONLY thrift shop in the United States to feature its own brand of new furniture and home goods such as rugs, lighting and accessories.



"We saw a real need in the valley for merchandise that was stylish, had good quality, and was affordable," says Revivals Director of Retail Dane Koch, the man credited with developing the new furniture concept in way that has had significant imact on the business.



Revivals has three locations – Palm Springs, Cathedral City, and Palm Desert. The stores are staffed by 180 volunteers who support the mission of Desert AIDS Project (DAP), which enables Revivals to make an annual contribution to DAP.



