Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2017 --After decades of an esteemed career in international child sexual abuse (CSA) prevention and mitigation and public health (in over 20 countries in Africa, Asia, Central/Western Europe, Latin America, U.S., Middle East/North Africa), award-winning speaker, educator, and trainer, Dr. Pamela J Pine announced today the launch of her website and speaking tour. Dr. Pine is taking what she knows on the road to government, university, non-profit, and community groups to increase awareness, knowledge, understanding of groups on CSA prevention and mitigation and international public health. Pamela uses her vast experience as a base for her informational and motivational presentations.



Dr. Pamela J. Pine, based just outside of Washington, D.C., is known for her ability to open hearts and minds, increase knowledge and understanding, and move groups to act. She also writes extensively, both technically and creatively, and can provide inspirational documents to educate, train, inspire, and catalyze action. She was just (September 2017) awarded IVAT's Lifetime Achievement in Advocacy Award.



On CSA: As family members, community members, and bystanders, our increased understanding can help survivors feel safe and help them cope. We are their first line of defense. Dr. Pamela J Pine can provide various types of presentations to all types of groups that help people better understand, cope, and appropriately act on CSA. (Pamela has trained government leaders, teachers, nurses, doctors, judges, lawyers, social workers, police, psychologists, therapists, and others.) She can also work with you on national, state, and community levels to help design and put programs in place to positively impact families, communities, states, and countries. (A partial list of past presentations and involvements is available on her Events tab.)



On Public Health: Improving the health of families, communities, and nations are all our concern. Well-versed in many aspects of public health (e.g., Child Survival, Leprosy, TB, the relevance of Culture and Environment in International Health and Development), Dr. Pine has dedicated her life to the health of world populations.



Pamela J. Pine, Ph.D., MPH, skilled Speaker, has worked worldwide on a wide range of international health issues, e.g., child sexual abuse (CSA), HIV, reproductive health, leprosy, maternal/child health) for over 30 years. She is a CSA expert, including trauma, orphans & vulnerable children, sex trafficking. Pamela continues to run Stop the Silence®: Stop Child Sexual Abuse, Inc., which she founded, and to work in international development. She is the 2017 recipient of IVAT's Lifetime Achievement in Advocacy Award She is a professor (e.g., Arabic, Islam & Polity, Health Policy). She speaks Arabic and French. Her education includes Ph.D. from the University of Maryland; MPH from Johns Hopkins, MAIA from Ohio University; BFA from Cornell. She lives in Maryland with her 19-year old son and has a 23-year old daughter who has been working with children of newly-arrived refugees and underserved youth.