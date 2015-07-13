Panama Relocation Tours Announce They Have Sponsored the Volcancito Elementary School in Panama

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2015 --The owner of Panama Relocation Tours Jackie Large understands how important it is to give something back to the community. That is why Jackie is pleased to announce her company Panama Relocation Tours is sponsoring The Volcancito Elementary School in Panama.



Education is taken for granted in rich countries that includes the UK and the USA. These countries have an education system that provides children with the equipment and tools they need to have a choice to go on to further education and launch a career. However, not every country is that lucky. That is why the owner of Panama Relocation Tours decided to sponsor the school by using a percentage of the proceeds from each tour to support the school and their needs.



The Volcancito School has 197 students ranging in ages from 5 to 12. Unlike schools in the UK and the USA, students attend the school at different times of the day. Half of the students attend in the morning, and the other half attend in the afternoon. With many students coming from poor families, many parents find it hard to provide their children with items such as uniforms and shoes that other children around the world take for granted.



Jackie Large said: "Even though the school gets a budget for supplies, sometimes the money for one semester runs out before the semester does."



When Jackie first attended the school, she provided paper for the copy machine as they had run out and had no budget for several weeks. She also supplied them with pencils, Crayola's and other goodies that made a difference to the school.



The school makes a huge difference to the lives of their students, providing them with an education to enable them to have a positive future. But they need help. That is why Panama Relocation Tours will continue to support the school with the help they need and support the children have a future that will help make Panama an even better country.



Panama Relocation Tours that help people from around the world to experience what Panama has to offer and how they can live a more enjoyable life would like to see more expats sponsor a local school.



