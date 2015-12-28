Panama Relocation Tours Help Young Families Have a New Adventure by Relocating to Panama

Panama City, Panama -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/28/2015 --The cost of living in America is increasing, and unemployment is getting out of control according to experts. Young people and those with young families are concerned that the USA no longer offers them a future or a place where they can provide financial security for their families. For that reason, more young Americans are moving to Panama, a country that provides a low cost of living and a real future. Panama Relocation Tours who have become a leading expert in helping people learn more about Panama has announced their new tour dates for 2015 (panamarelocationtours.com/tour-dates).



Panama Relocation Tours provide monthly six-day all-inclusive tours to help people learn more about Panama and what the country has to offer. These tours have become a leading factor in the increase in the number of people from America, USA, Canada, and France, who have moved to Panama. The company has gained worldwide attention for their independent view and advice and has become the most respected company in the world for their impartial advice on moving to Panama.



The tour allows people to learn what it would be like to live in Panama. Unlike other tours, the Panama Relocation Tour is not about selling a property as they do not offer any selling services. In fact, Panama Relocation Tours advises people thinking of moving to rent first for at least one year before thinking of purchasing a property. The tour is about showing people the opportunities available and how inexpensive the country is to live as well as the improved lifestyle it can offer.



Young families in America are concerned at the unstable economy and how unemployment is growing. Many believe the USA no longer provides them with the American dream and feel the future looks negative. With the increase in property prices and banks becoming stricter in their lending, there has been a slowdown in the number of people buying their own home and starting their own business. Panama, on the other hand has a positive future, and young people and families are now taking advantage of the positive outlook for a better lifestyle.



The tour by Panama Relocation Tours will give people a chance to visit the 12 most popular expat destinations. They include Panama City, Santa Clara, Coronado, Boquete, Las Tablas, Volcan and more.



A spokesman for Panama Relocation Tours said: "Our tours are quickly filling up, for people who are interested in seeing what Panama has to offer can contact us for details of what our tour involves and can ask any questions they may have."



For more details on different Panama Relocation Tours and what they include, please visit http://panamarelocationtours.com/tours



About Panama Relocation Tours Inc.

The company's owner is Jackie Lange who has lived in 4 countries, moved 22 times and visited 26 countries. She has plenty of great experience in relocating to a foreign country. She and her husband discovered the hidden gem of Panama.



