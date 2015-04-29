Panama Relocation Tours, Inc. Says Retirees Can Live Better in Panama for Less

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2015 --With the economic crisis around the world including the UK and United States of America, people are now looking for a better and more affordable way of life. It's no secret the cost of living is increasing, and property prices are becoming more expensive, that is why retirees are looking for a country that can offer them a better way of life. According to Panama Relocation Tours, Inc., Panama, can offer them everything they need.



Panama has become very attractive to retirees for the comfortable way of life it offers. When people go to visit Panama on one of the Panama Relocation Tours, they are shocked at how developed the country is. A lot of people are not aware of how modern Panama is with its cluster of skyscrapers and how much cheaper it is to live.



The country, which is fast becoming the number one place to retire to, allows retirees to have a better way of life for less. With all the luxuries and comforts available, including cheaper property prices, lower transport prices, and eating out for less, it's not surprising why so many people including retirees and young people move to Panama.



There is so much to do in Panama, and with lower priced entertainment including theatres and jazz clubs; retirees can do so much more for a lot less.



Real estate in Panama is much more affordable than the UK and the U.S, giving retirees many options on the type of property they would like to live in. That includes living in a high-rise modern apartment, or a condo in a beachfront community. The low property prices allow people to live in a property they have always dreamt of instead of living in a property they could only afford.



The health care in Panama is another more affordable service than the U.S. With modern hospitals and many doctors U.S trained, and not to mention lower priced prescription drugs; the Panama health service really does stand out.



A spokesman for Panama Relocation Tours Inc. said: "Panama is such a wonderful country, and with its low cost of living and a great ex-pat community, it has become one of the most enjoyable countries to retire to."



Panama Relocation Tours Inc., offers a tour of Panama once a month. The tour is a six-day all-inclusive tour and allows people to see the real Panama. In addition, tour guests have the opportunity to meet with numerous expats at lunch and dinner during the 6-Day all-inclusive tour. By going on the tour, retirees can find out all the information they need about moving to Panama, with experts on hand there is never a question that goes unanswered.



The Panama tour will give people a chance to visit the 12 most popular expat destinations. They include Panama City, Santa Clara, Coronado, Boquete, Las Tablas, Volcan and more.



For more details on different Panama Relocation Tours and what they include, please visit

http://panamarelocationtours.com/tours



About Panama Relocation Tours Inc.

The company's owner is Jackie Large who has lived in 4 countries, moved 22 times and visited 26 countries. She has plenty of great experience in relocating to a foreign country. She and her husband discovered the hidden gem of Panama.



Company name - Panama Relocation Tours, Inc.

Media Contact - Jackie Lange info@PanamaRelocationTours.com 972-496-4500

http://www.PanamaRelocationTours.com