Panama Relocation Tours Launches Free Advice on Retiring in Panama

The topics covered in the Free eight-part series include Retiree Benefits and Visa Options, Panama Healthcare and Health Insurance Costs, Cost of living, as well as many more important topics. Each topic is sent directly to the interested party through email upon sign-up, providing a quick gateway to knowledge that is often charged for.



Jackie Lange, the owner of Panama Relocation Tours Said: "We are always receiving emails for advice on moving to Panama, so we decided to put together an eight-part series that provides people with the answers to their questions."



Panama has been named as the number one place for people to retire to by many different publications including international living. Each year the Central America continent attracts thousands of people from around the world who want to achieve a low cost of living with a better way of life. However, there are thousands more people who are interested in starting a new life in Panama but are put off due to the lack of information, and that is why Panama Relocation Tours have launched the free eight -part series (https://panamarelocationtours.com/retire-in-panama).



Since being launched, the eight-part series has gained worldwide exposure for providing the important information people need to consider if moving to Panama is right for them. The company, which offers people the chance to experience the real Panama with their tours has helped hundreds of people explore the wonders of Panama and start a new life.



About Panama Relocation Tours Inc.

The company's owner is Jackie Lange who has lived in 4 countries, moved 22 times and visited 26 countries. She has plenty of great experience in relocating to a foreign country. She and her husband discovered the hidden gem of Panama.



