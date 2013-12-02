Panasonic VIERA TC-P60ST60 TC-P50ST60 TC-P50S60 Cyber Monday & Black Friday Sales 2013 at cybermondaysalesblackfriday.com

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2013 --The Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for Panasonic VIERA TC-P60ST60, TC-P50ST60, TC-P50S60 are now recommended by cybermondaysalesblackfriday.com. Panasonic VIERA series has a reasonable price, incredibly good picture quality with exceedingly deep black levels, great shadow detail, accurate colors, solid bright-room performance, and superb off-angle and uniformity characteristics; it also features sleek styling with metal accents, offers plenty of Smart TV content, and includes two pairs of 3D glasses.

Check Price and The most Beneficial Deals >> HERE!!



Panasonic VIERA TC-P60ST60 :

The Viera TC-P60ST60 is part of the 2013 lineup of plasma displays and the company is taking a new approach to their designs. The company’s glass and metal design features a chrome edge and a glass panel making this plasma TV a bit more fragile than it should be. You should invest in a screen protector if you are worried about the possibility of kids throwing an object on the screen (think Nintendo Wii). The screen is not as premium as the single sheet of glass style that the pricier TC-P60VT60 and TC-P60ZT60 use but it still looks simple and pretty thin for a plasma display. Besides, the fact that this display is 60 inches should be enough for this TV to really stand out in the living room. The black stand also adds a nice accent to the TV even though it unfortunately doesn’t swivel.

People looking for Panasonic VIERA TC-P60ST60 Information and Deals HERE!!



Panasonic VIERA TC-P50ST60 :

The TC-P50ST60 is Panasonic's top of the line 50 inch plasma for 2013/14 lineup. The VT60 and ZT60 series do not include a 50” model, leaving it up to the ST60 to hold the spot. It's got fantastic picture quality and a feature set worthy of the best 50 inch plasma. The Infinite Black Pro panel and 2500 focused-field drive create an an smooth and crisp image with deep blacks. Active 3D enables excellent 3D playback on the ST60. Panasonic really put together a plasma TV that will be hard to beat in the value category.

People looking for Panasonic VIERA TC-P50ST60 Information and Deals HERE!!



Panasonic VIERA TC-P50S60 :

A 50 inch plasma TV is pretty small in comparison to the majority of plasmas available, but it fits nicely into the S60 lineup. The TC-P50S60 is not the most feature heavy Panasonic plasma, but it has just what most want out of a budget set. The 1080p display provides some of the best picture quality you can find in the price range, while the built-in wifi with limited online features dish out just enough internet functionality.

People looking for Panasonic VIERA TC-P50S60 Information and Deals HERE!!



About Cybermondaysalesblackfriday.com

Cybermondaysalesblackfriday.com is a website created with the aim of providing the information about the best deals for Cyber Monday & Black Friday. And offers those special deals to the buyers. This site will help its customers to get useful product details and information of Black Friday Deals & Cyber Monday Sales 2013.



More Information : http://cybermondaysalesblackfriday.com/