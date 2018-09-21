Panel Built Delivers Luxury 3800 Sq. Ft. Modular Building to Jet Hangar

Blairsville, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2018 --Panel Built, Inc. delivers a 3,800 Sq Ft. luxury, modular building to a jet hangar nestled in the heart of North Carolina. Located at Burlington Regional Airport, the building was a part of the vision from Andy Albright, President, and CEO of National Agents Alliance. Albright needed a place that would showcase the strength of the Alliance brand, while also providing a practical function.



The world-class facility offers quick access to their corporate office in Burlington, located only five short miles away and houses his 2 jets. The space is the perfect location for The Alliance to host corporate events and provide pilots with lodging after some of their many cross-country sales flights. Using an interior decorator to ensure the highest quality, the building contains is own sleeping quarters, restrooms, kitchen space, pool tables, ping-pong tables, flat-screen TVs, and a fully stocked bar.



The project shows the range of applications for Panel Built's modular office structures. Rather than being found in a factory-like environment, this project integrates the panels into a much more extravagant setting. The building itself consists of a custom version of the panels to compliment The Alliance's aircrafts and give the entire facility a sleek and glossy look.



Working with John Mayo and Tri-Lift NC, Panel Built was able to help The Alliance find the multistory inplant space that perfectly fit their needs. The 2-Story modular office is 18'x106' x 20' overall. The exterior wall panels utilize a Steel/Gypsum wall panel with black steel on the outside and dove gray inside, while the interior walls are fully dove gray Gypsum/Gypsum panels with a divider strip connections. Two IBC stair systems are used to reach the building's 10' second floor. The top floor is made of 1.5" Steel N-Decking as well as steel beams every 4', in order to give it a 35 PSF rating.



About Panel Built Inc.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan and began with the construction of pre-manufactured buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, and cleanrooms. All our multiple product lines are produced on site, in four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. We offer "A Better Way to Create Space" for all of your building projects.