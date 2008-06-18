Panera Bread Company (PNRA) Forecasts Higher Q2 Earnings of 48 Cents to 50 Cents per Share, Article Posted on BeaconEquity.com

Frisco, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2008 -- BeaconEquity.com announces the publication of ‘Panera Bread Company Forecasts Higher Q2 Earnings of 48 Cents to 50 Cents per Share’



In the article the author covers: Panera Bread Company Forecasts Higher Q2 Earnings



”Panera Bread Company (PNRA), together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail bakery-cafes in the United States. Its retail products include fresh baked goods, soups, salads, custom roasted coffees and other complementary products…



“Panera recently boosted its second quarter earnings guidance ahead of Wall Street analysts' estimates. The company said it now expects to earn between 48 cents and 50 cents per share for the quarter, up from prior estimates of 40 cents to 44 cents per share, while analysts polled by Thomson Financial expect profit of 42 cents per share, on average…”



