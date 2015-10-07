Paper and Pulp Industry Outlook 2015-2019 - Literated Market Research

Bangalore, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2015 --The global pulp and paper industry growth is predicted to be 2.8% each year from 2015 to 2019. The industry predicts this number based on the data collected from major suppliers like BASF, Southeastern Paper Group, DuPont, and AkzoNobel.



The Asia Pacific region, home to a number of emerging economies, is believed to be the future hub of the paper and pulp industry as far as growth is concerned. The growth rate for this region is predicted at 4.0% CAGR till 2019. The industry predicts stagnation for the European and the American markets. The global paper and pulp industry is expected to be driven by the Asia Pacific region aided by plantations of raw pulp concentration in this region, especially in the countries like Indonesia, India, Thailand and China.



The increase in usage and thus in demand of specialty papers in Packaging as well printing applications would be the driving force behind the growth of the paper industry as both consumers and governments are growing weary of plastic packaging for health reasons. The resurgence of the book printing industry, despite the advancement of the digital media in leaps and bounds, is also a contributing factor.



The expected growth in demand from the developing countries and regions like the Asia Pacific and West Africa is compelling the industry to set up manufacturing units and operations bases in these regions.



Increasing the literacy rate, population, and economic growth are anticipated to boost for paper. This demand is expected to continue to grow as governments take up social programs to increase literacy.



The growth in the e-commerce industry has increased the demand for paper in the Packaging and Labeling segment. Online retail marketing is directly dependent on packaging products and most of the companies are now streamlined to cater to the demands of the e-commerce segment and the online customer base.



There are more than 5000 registered major companies dealing in pulp and paper globally and it is estimated that a similar number is present in the medium and small scale sector as well. The number of companies dealing in pulp and paper is expected to grow in the developing and emerging economies in the near future driven by increased demand from local economies.



