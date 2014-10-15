Paper Mart Introduces New Line of Cellophane Products

Orange, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2014 --Paper Mart is delighted to announce that it now has a whole new line of cellophane products. The packaging store known for being one of the largest discount packaging Supply Company in the United States had added a new line of cellophane products among the list of packaging items it provides. The new cellophane products are available in different types which are plain, patterned and mirrorized. Each type has different styles available. There are also discounts offered on select items. From their cello film rolls to mirrorized film sheets, customer can choose the color they want for their cellophane. There are also cellophane bags available that come in different styles. All products are available on their website, Papermart.com.



Aside from cellophane products, Paper Mart also retails other retail, food and industrial packaging items. According to their website, all orders are filled complete 99.8% of the time. During business hours, orders are shipped as soon as they were ordered. Being a full service company, they take pride in having a team of professionals eager to help their clients by phone or email. They even calculate the exact freight before an order is finished. They also provide freight discounts to make the shipping as low as possible. With this newest addition to the product line, the company hopes to provide their clients with more options for their packaging needs.



There are many known benefits in using cellophane packaging and bags. Ever since its creation in the 1900’s, cellophane bags have been utilized for many different packaging products. Breathability, waterproofness, deflecting moisture, and its transparent qualities are the reason cellophane bags have become popular. The breathability of the cellophane bag makes it very useful for products that need oxygen to circulate within the package, but do not want too much moisture to seep into it. There are very few packaging materials that offer these combinations, and as such, cellophane bags are often used in hundreds of industrial applications.



About Paper Mart

Paper Mart is a 4th generation owned & operated family business. The company celebrates its 93rd year in the business and 16th year on. They specialize in providing retail, food, and industrial packaging items. They currently list for sale over 26,000 items. The company is located at 2164 N. Batavia Street, Orange, CA 92865-3104.