Paper Mart Offers Limited Time Discount for Padded Envelopes

Orange, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2015 --Paper Mart, the largest supplier in the US when it comes to packaging needs, is now offering customers a 10 per cent discount on their padded envelopes. The offer is available for a limited time only. To be able to avail the discount, customers must use the code BubbleMailer615 upon checkout of the orders. There are four types of bubble mailing bags available at Paper Mart's website – Paper Mart brand air bubble mailers, Jiffy air bubble mailers, white plastic bubble mailing envelopes and colored metallic CD, DVD and folder bubble mailing envelopes.



The bubble mailers that carries the Paper Mart brand is much cheaper compared to other brands. It is also available in freight saving sizes that are not oversize which could save the customer when it comes to freight costs. These padded envelopes are considered the lightest kind compared to other shipping bags. The money the customer saves from the postage cost is more than enough to purchase these bags. It is not only lightweight but tough as well as it is composed of air bubble lining that is 3/16 inch in thickness. It is easily closed because it contains a self-sealing adhesive tape. Paper Mart's bubble mailers contain 25 per cent recycled material.



Bubble mailers made by Jiffy are the standard brand name when it comes to padded envelopes. Their envelope contains 10 per cent recycled material. The white plastic bubble mailing envelope, on the other hand, is water resistant and tear-proof at the same time. It has a 3/16 inch of bubble lining inside for cushioning packaged items. The colored metallic padded envelopes are available in different metallic colors and are perfect to be used when sending special gifts. Paper Mart also offers a 15 per cent discount when the order reaches $300 or more which can be a combination of bags under the Padded Mailing Bags page. To know more about the promo and available options, visit http://www.papermart.com/padded-mailing-bags/id=19011-INDEX.



About Paper Mart

Paper Mart, the largest supplier of discount packaging in the United States, is a family-owned business operating for 94 years. The company launched its website 17 years ago at http://www.papermart.com. The company specializes in food, retail and industrial packaging. For orders and more information regarding the company, you may call 800.745.8800. Paper Mart's business address is located at 2164 N. Batavia Street, Orange, CA 92865-3104.