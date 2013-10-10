PaperlessKitchen Adds MyDrap Products to the Inventory of Their Online Green Cleaning Store

Chantilly, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2013 --Online retailer Paperless Kitchen announced today that their inventory now includes MyDrap products.



MyDrap is a brand manufactured by Hostel Drap, a family-owned company based in Barcelona, Spain. The company was founded by husband and wife Antonio and Maria Guasch and originally specialized in textile manufacturing. During the 1990s, Hostel Drap shifted their focus to producing tear-off disposable cloth towels for use in the hospitality industry. The company introduced consumer products in 2005.



Paperless Kitchen has entered an agreement to sell MyDrap Cotton Bundles as a part of their paper napkin alternatives collection. The products fit into the philosophy of the online store, which is to offer consumers alternatives to paper products in order to decrease the amount of kitchen paper waste that households produce. MyDrap Cotton Bundles are designed to take the place of paper napkins and come in 15 stylish colors.



Because MyDrap Cotton Bundles are made from 100 percent cotton, they are a viable alternative to disposable paper napkins. Each year, the average American uses 2,200 paper napkins. Studies have found that just by using one less paper napkin per day, more than 1 billion pounds of paper waste would be saved per year.



About Paperless Kitchen

Launched in 2012, Paperless Kitchen is an online retailer that specializes in eco-friendly products. The mission of the site is to help people discover ways to reduce waste in their kitchens by offering a line of paper towel alternatives, unpaper towels and sustainable kitchen products. The store also carries green cleaning supplies that allow men and women to keep their entire homes clean without exposing their families to the chemicals found in most commercial cleaning products. The site includes a green living blog that provides information about new sustainable kitchen products, tips about selecting paper towel alternatives and advances in green cleaning supplies.



