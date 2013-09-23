PaperlessKitchen Eco Store Announces New Shop by Alternatives Feature

Chantilly, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2013 --Paperless Kitchen, a green cleaning store, recently announced a change to its online store that will make it easier for customers to find products quickly.



The driving goal of Paperless Kitchen is to help customers purchase products that can take the place of paper products in the home. Alternatives for other wasteful materials like plastics are also featured in the store's inventory. The store was previously set up with a search feature for specific products and pages that separated products into their types and brands.



A new section will soon be added to Paperless Kitchen entitled "Shop by Alternatives." In this area, users will find all of the green solutions for one particular goal, such as eliminating paper towels or plastic silverware from the home. The new format will allow customers to see all of the various green alternatives to everyday cleaning and household products in one place. As always, customer support will be provided for those who need additional assistance selecting the right paper towel alternatives, paper plate replacements and other green cleaning supplies.



Launched in 2012, Paperless Kitchen is an online retailer that specializes in eco-friendly products. The mission of the site is to help people discover ways to reduce waste in their kitchens by offering a line of paper towel alternatives and sustainable kitchen products. The store also carries green cleaning supplies that allow men and women to keep their entire homes clean without exposing their families to the chemicals found in most commercial cleaning products. The site includes a green living blog that provides information about new sustainable kitchen products, tips about selecting paper towel alternatives and advances in green cleaning supplies.



Additional details are available at: PaperlessKitchen.com