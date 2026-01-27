Schaumburg, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2026 --Par Golf Supply offers custom printed golf balls to companies throughout the nation. Custom printed golf balls are more than just a branding tool– they are a reflection of a company's values, quality, and attention to detail.



But finding the right brand of golf ball is not always an easy decision. To help their clients make the right choice, Par Golf Supply provides a range of golf ball brands for a range of functions:



- High-End Performance



Par Golf Supply offers custom-printed golf balls that provide high-end performance and prestige. Titleist Pro V1 logo golf balls remain a gold standard in the sport, offering unmatched consistency and control. Bridgestone brings a player-specific approach, using advanced technology to create balls that match various swing speeds–ideal for those who want their promotional items to show attention to performance details. Callaway, with its innovative designs and reliable playability, caters to a wide range of golfers and adds credibility to any brand it is associated with.



- Budget-Friendly



If budget is a key concern but quality cannot be sacrificed, Par Golf Supply offers the perfect balance. Wilson golf balls are cost-effective yet trustworthy, making them great for high-volume events. Pinnacle delivers impressive distance performance at an affordable price, ideal for giveaways where reach matters more than pro-level precision. Snell custom printed golf balls provide a tour-quality feel at a mid-range price point that savvy marketers love!



- Performance & Appeal



Par Golf Supply offers custom printed golf balls for companies seeking a modern, high-performance image with standout appeal. TaylorMade is celebrated for its cutting-edge design and technological advancements. Srixon appeals to players who want soft feel and long distance, making it a strong option for brands that want to associate with well-rounded performance. PXG, known for its bold aesthetic and premium build, is perfect for making a striking impression on the course and stands out as a luxury giveaway item.



About Par Golf Supply

Par Golf Supply helps businesses stand out with high-quality custom printed golf balls. Whether prestige, budget, or innovation is the goal, they have a perfect fit waiting to be customized. Visit pargolf.com to learn more about the brands that Par Golf Supply carries.