Schaumburg, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2024 --Par Golf Supply proudly offers efficient and quality personalized golf tees in order of 1000+. While they have a wide range of personalized golf materials to choose from, their 3 1/4" wood golf tees are the ideal choice for bulk orders, and here is why:



- High-Quality Wood - Par Golf Supply offers 3 1/4" wood golf tees that are recognized for their impeccable quality, crafted from top-notch "Imprint Quality" wood with a glossy finish. This guarantees durability and a polished appearance, enhancing the professional ambiance of a business or golfing event.



- Efficient Turnaround - With quick turnaround times, and hassle-free ordering, Par Golf Supply's personalized golf tees are a smart choice for those on a timeline. They waive all set-up fees, and clients can rely on a production timeline of just 5 business days, along with transit time. This streamlined process adds convenience and efficiency to bulk orders that most printing companies cannot match.



- Personalization Options - Par Golf Supply's 3 1/4" wood, personalized golf tees offer a range of customization options, which include:



- 25 tee colors and 5 color mixes

- 2-color logo printing

- PMS imprint color selection

- 13 font choices

- Polybagging for added convenience



- Environmental Responsibility - Beyond exceptional quality, Par Golf Supply's personalized golf tees uphold eco-friendly standards by being crafted from biodegradable wood. This is particularly important for businesses and event planners who prioritize sustainability and seek to reduce their environmental impact.



About Par Golf Supply

Par Golf Supply is the first choice for personalized golf tees for bulk orders of 1000, or more, golf tees. Ideal for both business use and special events, their offerings combine exceptional quality, fast turnaround times, and extensive customization options. Their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction makes them the go-to supplier for all bulk golf tee needs in the nation. Visit pargolf.com today to place a bulk order on personalized golf tees!