Schaumburg, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2026 --Par Golf Supply makes it easy for businesses and event planners to get the promotional materials they need without overcommitting to large orders. With low minimums on custom ball markers, every organization can access high-quality, personalized markers that showcase logos, names, or event messaging.



Their flexible options make it simple to outfit any event with professional, branded ball markers, no matter what the size.



Low Minimums



Unlike traditional suppliers that require large, costly orders, Par Golf Supply offers low minimums on custom ball markers. This approach allows businesses, golf clubs, and event organizers to order exactly the quantity needed without overspending. Even small tournaments or intimate corporate outings can now feature high-quality, personalized markers without breaking the budget.



Personalization



Each custom ball marker can be fully personalized with logos, names, slogans, or vibrant full-color designs. This transforms a simple golfing accessory into a memorable branding tool that makes a lasting impression. Personalized markers ensure that every player carries not just a functional item, but a meaningful connection to the brand or event.



Quality That Holds Up



Custom ball markers from Par Golf Supply are built to last, combining durability with visual appeal. Designed to withstand countless rounds, these markers retain their shape, color, and sharp graphics. Every marker keeps a brand or event message front and center, reinforcing recognition each time it is used on the course.



Incredible Versatility



Custom ball markers go far beyond the first tee. They can be included in tournament welcome bags, distributed as corporate gifts, or featured in club promotions. Wherever players take them, these markers extend a brand's reach and leave a lasting impression that carries well beyond a single game.



About Par Golf Supply

Par Golf Supply is proud to offer quality, custom ball markers to Texas, Florida, Illinois, and throughout the nation. For years, they have continually delivered precision-crafted markers that combine durability with eye-catching design, helping businesses elevate their branding on the course. Visit pargolf.com to place an order on custom ball markers today!