Par Golf Supply is a leading supplier of personalized golf tees nationwide, offering a range of customized options for businesses. They provide high-quality, affordable solutions tailored to meet branding needs, from eco-friendly performance tees, to eye-catching stripe designs.



Whether for corporate events, promotional giveaways, or brand visibility on the course, their personalized golf tees are crafted to leave a lasting impression. Here are three of the top personalized golf tees they offer:



1) Cup Only Golf Tees



Business owners seeking an economical, yet impactful promotional tool, can turn to cup-only personalized golf tees. These tees, made from polished, high-grade wood, come in multiple sizes, making them versatile for various golfing needs. The smooth surface offers space to display a company logo or brand message clearly, making it a great option for brand exposure.



2) Eco & Performance Golf Tees



For companies prioritizing sustainability in their marketing initiatives, eco and performance golf tees are an ideal choice. Constructed from resilient plastic, these tees provide durability that far surpasses traditional wooden options. By reducing the reliance on wood, they support eco-conscious efforts, while still delivering strong performance on the course.



3) Stripe Printed Wood Golf Tees



Stripe-printed wood golf tees offer an excellent way for businesses to showcase their brand with bold, visual impact. Available in a wide variety of color combinations, these tees allow for customized designs that enhance brand recognition. The glossy finish ensures a professional look, while the vibrant stripe patterns add personality.



Par Golf Supply helps business owners stay ahead of marketing efforts through personalized golf tees. Offering nationwide delivery on these tees, Par Golf Supply provides high-quality, customizable options that align with any brand's message.



With a variety of designs, including eco-friendly and performance options, they ensure businesses can make a lasting impression on and off the golf course. Visit pargolf.com to place an order on personalized golf tees today!