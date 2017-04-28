York, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2017 --TribalMama.com, the family owned, US based business officially announced today it is producing and selling a new Paracord Rifle Sling that is guaranteed to not only leave its customers happy but also be prepared in emergency situations.



The new product released has hit the mark to change the rifle sling industry. The company has stated there are NO other slings out there that even come close to this one. This sling has a huge range of colors, length, adjustment, is super strong and has single and double point attachments. The company stated it will be adding different style weaves to this product line.



This new rifle sling is made using USA made para-cord the entire length, most of the competitors in the para-cord market use other materials for the adjustable section of the slings. In fact, some simply overlay para-cord on a pre-fabricated sling. All Tribal Mama slings are custom made and you can even suggest requests that are not offered as options.



About Tribal Mama Artisan Products

Tribal Mama Artisan Products is dedicated to using the best materials no matter what it is producing and selling. The company is owned and operated by Brody and Emily Kline and is a family owned and operated business. Their mission is to produce and provide high quality products while providing US based jobs. There goal is to leave behind a business to their children that keeps them together as their families grow.



About TribalMama.com

The company has recently launched a new website to better serve their customers and broaden their territory. It is a great place to see pictures of their products and the many options offered. They left no stone unturned with a secure 256 bit encryption across the entire website. They also promise they do not sell or trade any contact information submitted.



