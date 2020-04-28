Vernon, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2020 --What if installing a new dock system was as easy as just rolling it in the water? Introducing the innovative Paradise Roll-In Dock from Paradise Dock & Lift. Simple, strong, and beautiful; just the way a dream dock should be. This dock is not intimidated by the roughest of lakes - the marine-grade modular dock is stabilized with double-braced screw-jack legs that provide dry, almost effortless, dock leveling. Its modular design allows lake lovers to quickly rearrange and reconfigure their dock by easily adding sections that click together in two positions - transport and locked. When the season is over, a quick-release ramp hinge is triggered, and the dock stores away on the shorefront for the winter. Maximize summertime doing the things family and friends love, instead of dealing with the headache of a complicated, labor-intensive dock system. Could it be any more convenient?



Yanek Buksowicz, a representative of Paradise Dock & Lift Inc., said, "When it comes to both looks and functionality, we've thought of everything with our brand new dock system. Our non-skid decking allows water and air to pass through so the surface of the dock is cooler and safer for families. Deck boards replace easily; they're recessed into the dock and enveloped in an appealing trim." Decking comes in a powder-coated grey or woodgrain aluminum finish. For ultimate slip resistance, there's also a perforated plastic option.



A dream dock wouldn't be complete without useful accessories like aluminum benches, swim ladders, dock steps, furniture, basketball hoops and a BBQ – so Paradise has designed all of the above. Increasing practicality, cleats, bumpers, handrails, and gangways are also available. For smooth installation anywhere along the edge of the dock, the product features the exclusive Para-Track system that employs custom, machined stainless steel T-bolts and aluminum T-nuts. All products are made with top-of-the-line quality materials and offer unparalleled customization capacities.



Now is the perfect time to invest in a lakefront sanctuary and build a dream dock.



For more information about Paradise Dock & Lift Inc., visit http://www.paradisedocklift.com. For a direct link to the product, click on https://www.paradisedocklift.com/paradise-roll-in-dock/.



About Paradise Dock & Lift Inc.

Based in British Columbia, Canada, Paradise Dock & Lift Inc. manufactures high-quality modular docking systems utilizing premium materials and innovative construction techniques.



