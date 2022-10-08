Paradise Landing Welcomes Visitors as the Bahamas Lifts All Covid-Related Travel Restrictions

Paradise Island, Bahamas -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2022 --The Government of The Bahamas announced on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, that visitors to The Bahamas no longer need to provide negative COVID-19 tests upon entry and all COVID restrictions will be removed for travelers and holidaymakers.



Before the announcement by the Bahamian Government, visitors needed to acquire a Bahamas Travel Health Visa and both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers needed to provide up-to-date negative COVID-19 tests to be approved for entry into The Bahamas. As of September 20, 2022, these steps are no longer required and COVID tests, vaccination certificates, and Bahamas Travel Health Visas are no longer needed when traveling to The Bahamas.



The change comes as hospitalization rates and infection rates have declined significantly due to both vaccination efforts and less dangerous strains of COVID-19 emerging. This change coincides with many other countries easing their COVID restrictions including Canada, Japan, the Netherlands, and more.



Holidaymakers and travelers to The Bahamas can expect standard border policies and customs processes when planning their next trip to The Bahamas.



Additionally, the mask mandate put in place by the Bahamian Government aimed at helping to slow the spread of COVID-19, will be lifted as of October 1, 2022. This means that masks will no longer be required anywhere except for indoor classrooms, visitors to healthcare facilities, and senior care homes. The mask mandate will remain in those three situations to continue to provide protection for high-risk individuals.



