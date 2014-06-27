Paradise Social Club to Open in F1 Epicenter in December on Yas Island Beach

Abu Dhabi, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2014 --New ultra-luxury beach club set to premiere on UAE National Day that will feature restaurants, sky bar, spa, boutiques, infinity pool and VIP suites.



Slated to open on December 2nd, 2014, the highly anticipated Paradise Social Club is expected to be one of the hottest attractions in luxury beach clubs on Yas Island. Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, is home to the state-of-the-art Yas Marina Circuit, host of the annual F1™ Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. On the west shores of Yas Island and adjacent to Paradise Social Club is Yas Links Abu Dhabi – the award-winning golf course. The course has been voted among the Top 10 New International Golf Courses by the influential US publication Golf Magazine.



The Paradise Social Club will feature 280-degree beach and mangrove views. The main goal of the club is to offer a relaxed and stress-free environment from the early morning until late night with fine dining, uplifting music, attention to detail and impeccable service to their members and guests. Members can experience the early morning sunrise on the white sands, the terrace sunbeds, the infinity pool, or enjoy a fantastic meal at either of their two lavish restaurants, around the infinity pool or the Sky Bar terrace.



One of the clubs restaurants, MAI, will offer a selection of the finest seasonal oysters, plus a gourmet assortment of seafood platters, sushi, caviar and hand-sliced smoked salmon - mixed with a celebration of the world’s finest champagne and wines.



The Paradise Social Club’s Spa amenities will feature a collaboration with two of the world's leading skin care brands coveted by the celebrity A-lists. A professional and dedicated team proposes various treatments including massages, facials, hair and body treatments. The spa will comprise of three treatment rooms and an outdoor Spa Massage Pavilion.



In addition, the Paradise Social Club on Yas Island will provide cutting-edge music and entertainment by their resident DJs and shopping with international beach and resort chic style. Boutiques will feature top brands from all over the world exclusive to Paradise Social Club – on-trends items for men, women and children.



“The Paradise Social Club that we are creating is a combination of all the great beach clubs around the world with our own unique local touch. We are very thrilled and proud to have the first one right here in Abu Dhabi, with such a stunning space on Yas Island,” says Acer M A Jamal CEO, Paradise Social Club.



Paradise Social Club works on an invite-only basis which currently offers five different types of membership packages for prospective members. You are required to register online to begin the process.



