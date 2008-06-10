Parallels CEO, Serguei Beloussov, to Deliver Opening Keynote at HostingCon 2008

Crystal Lake, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2008 -- Interjuncture Corp. today announced that Sergeui Beloussov, Chairman and CEO of Parallels, Inc., will deliver the opening keynote address at the upcoming HostingCon 2008 tradeshow and conference. HostingCon 2008 will be held July 28-30, 2008 at the historic Navy Pier in Chicago, Illinois.



The hosting market has matured and continues to grow and present new opportunities such as the adoption of Software as a Service. Parallels is partnering with hosting providers and ISVs to facilitate an ecosystem which will better serve customers and increase service provider revenues. Serguei Beloussov will discuss the need to automate, virtualize, and standardize in order to deliver optimized computing for hosted services providers that is critical for enabling service providers to profit from and adapt to changes in the hosting market.



“HostingCon 2008 will be a great place to learn how to optimize your hosted services business through automation, virtualization and standardization,” said George A. Roberts IV, Executive Director of HostingCon 2008. “It will also be a great time to meet with your peers and find out how they’re implementing these technologies in their business.”



In addition to the keynote address by Serguei Beloussov, HostingCon 2008’s conference program will contain a number of sessions discussing cloud computing and its impact on hosted services providers. Attendees will be able to learn how to help their customers feel comfortable with cloud services, how software as a service and open source software work together and how to employ virtualization in your infrastructure.



More information on HostingCon 2008 is available at http://www.hostingcon.com/2008/. Early bird registration pricing is available until June 13, 2008 when you register online.



HostingCon is the definitive conference and tradeshow for the hosted services industry. HostingCon 2008 will be held July 28-30, 2008 at Navy Pier in Chicago, Illinois. Hosted services professionals around the world gather to learn more about the industry, network with their peers and vendors, and help grow their business. HostingCon is produced by Interjuncture Corp., a Crystal Lake, Illinois-based producer of technology-related tradeshows, conferences and events.



