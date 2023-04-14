Haddam, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2023 --Paramount Wellness Retreat has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for National Quality Approval Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.



Paramount Wellness Retreat underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review in the last week of February of this year. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with quality standards spanning several areas including emergency management, an environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, and the rights and responsibilities of the individual.



The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help healthcare organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.



"As a healthcare accreditor, The Joint Commission works with healthcare organizations across settings to help improve patient safety and quality of care through our expert resources and tools, innovative solutions, and rigorous standards," says Deborah Ryan, MS, RN, interim executive vice president, Accreditation and Certification Operations, The Joint Commission. "We commend Paramount Wellness Retreat for its commitment to advance safety and quality for all patients."



According to Director of Strategic Business Development, Michael Brunk, "[We're] an environment conducive to healing. Additionally, Paramount Wellness is going to be able to provide support for [patients] so that when they leave, they have the best possible chances for success on the outside."



Paramount Wellness Retreat is incredibly proud of its staff to be able to stand by rigorous best practices to not only prepare for accreditation but to provide the highest level and continuity of care to its patients.



About Paramount Wellness Retreat

Treating drug & alcohol addiction on a personal level, Paramount Wellness Retreat is an all-inclusive dual diagnosis drug and alcohol treatment facility. As one of the few dual diagnosis facilities in the country, our team works together with you to replace alcohol with a greater purpose.