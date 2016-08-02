Park City Dentist Dr. Scott Kimche Offers Latest Performance-Enhancing Mouth Guards for Patients Active in Sports

Park City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2016 --Patients of Dr. Scott Kimche at Mountain Dentistry in Park City, UT now have access to one of the industry's most advanced mouth guards that is designed for patients who are active in both group and individual sports. The PX3 bite regulator represents some of the latest advances in mouth guard design that helps wearers not only protect their teeth during physical activity but also helps improve performance through increased oxygen circulation.



Each PX3 mouth guard is custom designed for the patient who will be wearing it. The device is fabricated using impressions of the patient's teeth, and is handcrafted with ultimate precision to the tenth of a millimeter for unmatched fit and functionality. Unlike the design of traditional mouth guards that is essentially a fitted tray for the upper arch of the mouth, the PX3 mouth guard has a more simplistic design that is less visible in the aesthetic portion of the mouth and allows for better speaking ability while being worn.



The unique design of the PX3 mouth guard aligns and locks the opposing teeth of the upper and lower arches of the mouth, which positions the wearer's bite in a way expands the airway and allows for increased oxygen flow throughout the brain and body. This enhances performance by increasing endurance, reaction, response, and recovery during physical activity.



Mouth guards are an important aspect of preventing dental injuries in both children and adults during sports and other physical activity. In fact, it is estimated that up to 40% of all dental injuries that occur each year are sports-related, involving teeth that are chipped or completely avulsed. Mouth guards are one of the best ways to prevent dental injuries during physical activity and consequently can save patients hundreds to thousands of dollars correcting dental injuries as well.



In addition to the PX3 mouth guards, Dr. Kimche offers a wide range of other dental services and technology at his Park City office. He and his staff provide general and preventive dentistry along with restorative dentistry and cosmetic dentistry using some of the latest methods and techniques in the industry. Dr. Kimche and his staff are committed to helping all of their patients achieve healthy and confident smiles that they can be proud of.



About Dr. Scott Kimche

Dr. Kimche has been practicing dentistry for 30 years. He is a graduate of Indiana University School of Dentistry and opened Mountain Dentistry in Park City in 2000. He is known for offering some of the industry's latest technology at his practice, including CEREC same-day crowns, Invisalign, TruDenta migraine headache treatment, and PX3 mouth guards. Dr. Kimche is a member of the ADA.



