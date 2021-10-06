Park City Hospital Receives $7.5 Million Gift from Grundhofer Family to Enhance Preventive Health Services for Residents, Underserved Populations

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2021 --Thanks to a $7.5 million gift from the Jerry A. and Kathleen A. Grundhofer Family Foundation, Intermountain Park City Hospital will expand wellness services and preventive medicine to Park City area residents and underserved populations.



The donation to Intermountain Foundation will support Intermountain Park City Hospital in three key areas: expand LiveWell services and preventive medicine; give financial assistance to help underserved populations receive preventive services; and recruit physicians and clinicians to support these efforts.



These and other services will be provided within the newly named Jerry and Kathleen Grundhofer Clinic at Intermountain Park City Hospital, formerly known as Park City Specialty Clinic.



This gift from the Jerry A. and Kathleen A. Grundhofer Family Foundation bolsters Intermountain Healthcare's mission of Helping People Live the Healthiest Lives Possible by preventing illness and maintaining wellness.



"This generous gift expands the health, wellness, and prevention services we are able to bring to the residents of our community," said Lori Weston, Intermountain Park City Hospital administrator. "This gift also enables us to focus on preventing illness in our priority populations, expanding services at the LiVe Well Center, and recruiting healthcare providers who specialize in lifestyle medicine."



Preventing the onset of conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and pulmonary deficiencies helps lower medical costs. Intermountain's early intervention model of preventive care, paired with regular physical activity, can lead to a reduction in depression and anxiety, improved self-esteem and happiness, and sustained overall well-being.



It's critical to ensure residents, including lower-income populations in the Park City Hospital service area, have access to preventive health services, Weston said. According to recent U.S. Census data, 26 percent of households in Wasatch County school district and between 19 and 27 percent of households in the three Summit County school districts have an income of less than $50,000 per year.



"Expanding prevention services to underserved populations will help us focus on building a healthier lifestyle for our patients with the ultimate goal of keeping people healthy and out of the hospital," Weston said.



"Kathie and I are so very fortunate to partner with Intermountain Park City Hospital through our gift, which will expand the capabilities and services the hospital provides and support the health and well-being of our entire community," Jerry A. Grundhofer said.



Through Intermountain LiVe Well health and wellness services, community members are encouraged to identify areas where they can make the biggest impact on their health.



Intermountain's team of wellness and fitness experts motivate, educate, and inspire people to get well, stay well and live well for a lifetime. Encouraging preventive care will help identify disease early, when it is treatable and curable, not only prolonging life, but also quality of life.



