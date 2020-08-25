Park Conveniently with OnAirParking.com as Newark Airport Experiences Changes to Parking System

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2020 --As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt passengers' travel plans, Newark Liberty Airport has implemented changes to its parking system. To avoid delays, On Air Parking is offering travelers an alternative parking option with its daily and long-term parking deals for EWR for only $3.50 per day.



"Airports everywhere are strengthening their safety measures," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Some travelers may not be able to pick-up their vehicles from airport parking lots right away. That being said, our parking deal is a convenient alternative."



The Newark Liberty Airport's website states that "customers will be asked to provide certain information such as license plate number, vehicle location, contact information and documentation of original flight itinerary or anticipated lot exit date."



Currently, airport parking lots at EWR cost $39 per day for parking at short-term lots and $18 for parking at the economy lot.



On Air Parking's unbranded parking deals are in partnership with licensed parking providers near the airport and may be cancelled any time at no cost. The deals come with a free shuttle to bring travelers to and back from the airport.



"Prebooking parking is the easiest and simplest way to save on airport parking," said Murray.



