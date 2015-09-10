Park Place Dental Centre in Brampton to Host Dental Implants Seminar for Adults with Tooth Loss

East Brampton, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2015 --Park Place Dental Centre, one of the leading dental groups in Brampton, Ontario, will host a free dental implants seminar for all current and future patients on September 17th at 7pm. At the seminar, attendees will hear from dental implant expert Dr. Emil Svoboda and learn if they are a candidate for dental implants. Those who attend the seminar will also receive a free X-ray and dental implant consultation. The seminar will be held at the Park Place Dental Centre office, located at 110 Queen Street East in Brampton, Ontario.



Dr. Emil Svoboda has been providing patients of Park Place Dental Centre with dental implants for nearly 15 years and is considered one of the leading local experts in the procedure. Using dental implants, Dr. Svoboda and his staff of dental professionals is able to provide adults who have experienced tooth loss with a permanent, natural-looking solution that looks, feels, and functions just like natural teeth.



Millions of adults each year lose permanent teeth due to decay, gum disease, injuries, or other health problems. Tooth loss not only affects the aesthetics of a patient's smile, but it can also negatively impact their ability to chew and speak correctly. While removable dentures and bridges have long been a partial solution for tooth loss, these prosthetics still do not offer patient's the same function as a natural tooth.



Dental implants are the best solution currently offered in the dental industry to restore smiles after tooth loss. The design of the implant mimics the structure of a natural tooth: the dental implant itself is a small metal screw that acts as a natural tooth root when inserted into the jaw bone, and the attached porcelain crown looks and feels just like the visible part of a natural tooth. Depending on the needs of the patient, dental implants can replace a single missing tooth, a series of missing teeth, or entire top and bottom arches of missing teeth.



With dental implants, patients can enjoy the same chewing force as they did with their natural teeth. They no longer have to hassle with fragile bridges, partial dentures, or with the cumbersome adhesive pastes and strips required with removable dentures.



It is Dr. Svoboda's goal to reach out to the community and make the process of informed decision-making easier for those interested in dental implants. Through these evening seminars, people can come alone or with their spouse or family member and have all their questions answered about what dental implants can do for them.



