Park Press in Boston and Worcester Adds Full Color Union Bug to the Product List

Saugus, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2018 --Park Press is proud to include union bug (label) on their printing products. With years of experience in the field, they can handle the printing and mailing needs of their customers with the union bug on any of their printed products. Union printing or label printing has a number of benefits. Printed products bearing an authentic union label stand for quality, expertise, skill, and pride that union members put into their work.



Park Press excels in printing typographical union label onto their prints. A variety of professionals from different fields including lawyer, politicians, and union-friendly companies will benefit from the printing service in Boston and Worcester.



Usually, the request for union label printing comes from political organizations, college, and university, other labor unions. Being experienced printers, they can do direct political mail, and they know the time-sensitive nature of election-related direct mail.



At Park Press, the printers have had the longevity and foresight to keep up with the changes in the printing industry over the past 20 years. They are always ready to embrace new technology, and this is evident from the way they have seamlessly moved from print to mail to digital.



The fundamental aspect of union shops is that the employees are highly skilled and experienced as well as guaranteed fair wage, excellent benefits, and an environment that is conducive to the well-being of labor-management relations. At Park Press, the employees enjoy all these facilities in the most real sense of the term. The company has a valid union label license agreement, can print the union label.



Pricing is an important factor that plays the leading role in attracting more customers. As a union shop, Park Press does dictate pricing, only employee wages, which are reasonable and market-rate.



