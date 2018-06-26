Park Press Printers Excels in Vinyl Graphic Installation

Saugus, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2018 --Vinyl graphics and wraps have become very popular because the advances in digital technology have remarkably maximized the production of the wraps with amazing images possible. Wide format graphics can be a significant investment, and proper installation is mandatory to make sure the wrap looks right and lasts!



When it comes to vehicle graphics and wraps, Park Press is the name to trust. The technicians make an effort to wrap the vehicle with eye-catching truck graphics or car wrapping, giving it an impression of a mobile billboard. While a stationary billboard has its share of limitation, commercial vehicles cover a lot of ground, ensuring the advertising message is continually being circulated from one side of town to the other. The saturation is especially profound if there are multiple vehicles out and about at all times.



Before proceeding with vinyl graphic installation, they go through a thorough preparation process that removes excess wax and grime for maximum vinyl adhesion. The expert installers take the time to install wraps and graphics correctly using skills that only come from years of experience. They do not stretch the vinyl beyond its conformability to avoid recoil and lift after the installation. After each installation, they use post-heating techniques to remove any remaining tension in the vinyl.



Being in the business for more than eight decades, they utilize high-tech, state-of-the-art equipment to print a ton of vinyl car wraps. The design team possesses a high level of skill, and they also assist with the final installation after the car graphics and truck wraps have been completed to perfection.



Over the years, Park Press Printing has earned an excellent reputation for their sheer commitment, integrity, and honesty. Using the right tools, techniques, and materials, the technicians strive to ensure that the wrap lasts for years.



For more information on vinyl building wraps, visit https://www.parkpressprinters.com/cat-building-wraps.



About Park Press Printers

Park Press Printers is a well-known union print services company that serves the residents of Boston and close by areas such as Cambridge, Brookline, Lowell, Gloucester, Saugus, Malden, Everett etc.